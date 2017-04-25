Art blooms in flowers after long, long 'winter,' 20-year hiatus

After being dormant for 20-years, the Winnipeg Art Gallery’s Art in Bloom came back to life this past weekend, attracting huge crowds to see and smell floral arrangements created by 90 floral artists and enthusiasts.

Flower arrangements interpreting artworks were assembled by local celebrities, artists, architects and youth–From radio personality Ace Burpee, to WAG Director Stephen Borys.

While every floral arrangement served as visual stimulation for Art in Bloom festival-goers, the following were given special accolades by the Art in Bloom Jury:

· Best in Show – OTR Consultants: Tony Scherman, Bowl of Fruit

· People’s Choice – Britney Fache, Fache Florals: Morris & Co., Draught Screen

· Directors Choice – Sharlene Nielsen, Front Door Stories: Frederick Horsman Varley, View from the Artist’s Bedroom Window, Jericho Beach

· Best Creative Design – Charlene Brown, Clayhaus: Eli Inukpaluk, Spirit

· Best Traditional Design – Pam Simmons, Coreniche Consulting: Marc Chagall, Flower Still Life

· Honourable Mention – Bernice Klassen, Sunshine Greenhouse Floral Department: Ivan Eyre, Woman and Interior

In addition to their individual projects, a group of 20 professional florists installed a 44 ft. wide living wall while 60 floral arrangements inspired by 15th and 21st century artwork.

Over 2,500 people attended the community driven event that offered music and a pop-up fresh flower shop.

Following the event, thousands of stems were repurposed and donated to various community organizations, seniors, and patients in care through Floral Philanthropy.

“We are thrilled by the turn out to Art in Bloom 2017, which welcomed many visitors to the WAG for the first time,” said Borys. “Each designer showed incredible creativity in their floral arrangements, inviting viewers to look at the art from new perspectives and leaving all of us inspired.”