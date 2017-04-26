Activists on 'hog watch' as province mulls relaxed rules for pork producers

An activist group that’s been largely dormant since the early 2000s is reconvening due to concerns about the hog industry and environmental pollution.

Hog Watch Manitoba is a group of like-minded farmers, environment and animal welfare activists who recently met up in Portage la Prairie. They’re worried about proposed amendments to the Environment Act under Bill 24 (the Red Tape Reduction and Government Efficiency Act), which will be debated in the fall.

Valerie Burns, a member of the nine-person steering committee, said relaxing the rules encourages hog farm growth. But more farms could ultimately lead to more manure spreading and phosphorus run-off into waterways, like Lake Winnipeg, she said.

"Hog manure, just like human waste, has a lot of phosphorus in it and unless it’s applied in a very specific way and in a very specific amount, some of it ends up running off the land and getting into streams and getting into our lakes," Burns said.

"So we’re very concerned that there isn’t a loosening of the regulations around this without some very careful science to back it up."

The Lake Winnipeg Foundation is also calling on the province for proof that amped up pork production won’t hurt the environment.

At their annual general meeting Wednesday, executive director Alexis Kanu said she planned to discuss the province’s public consultations on Livestock Manure and Mortalities Management Regulation, happening until May 12.

"It’s not that the Lake Winnipeg Foundation is against the expansion of the hog industry," Kanu said. "Our concern is that we haven’t seen the evidence that indicates that the industry can be expanded without a corresponding increase in phosphorus flowing."

Manitoba is the largest pig-producing and pig-exporting province, constituting about 30 per cent of national pig production, according to a 2015 University of Manitoba report.

Andrew Dickson, general manager of the Manitoba Pork Council, said the province has the "most stringent" manure management rules in North America. He said worries about environmental pollution are unfounded.

"No producer in Manitoba is allowed to let manure run off from their field into water courses. We are not a threat to Lake Winnipeg," Dickson said.