Tallest Winnipeg tower SkyCity gets financial boost

The foundation for what will be Winnipeg's tallest tower was laid Wednesday, as city council approved financial support for SkyCity Centre.

The plan council approved will see the developers of the 44-storey residential tower, Fortress Developments, granted $6.5 million of support over 10 years.

The grant would kick in only once the building is built, occupied, and on the city's tax roll.

Council was largely supportive of the support to incentivize a significant development downtown on Graham Avenue, but some councillors took issue with the proposal itself.

Coun. Ross Eadie said he supports "providing some sort of grant," but added he has a "real problem with this particular incentive."

"We have a problem with affordable housing in the downtown, all over this city we have that problem, and no where in (the proposal) do I see them… committed to providing a percentage of the suites (to) affordable housing," he said.

In his mind, the city could have made the $650,000 in annual support conditional on something like 100 suites being set aside for affordable housing.

Eadie also wished council had a "more cohesive strategy" for its development subsidies.

"We can't be doing this perpetually, I don't like these one-off deals," he said.