'It’s extending our hand of generosity': Winkler council approves city's first mosque

A Manitoba town in the bible belt has unanimously passed an application to house its first mosque.

Martin Harder, mayor of Winkler, Man. – which boasts a population of about 12,600 – said the council chambers were packed with citizens Tuesday night.

Guests arrived from nearby towns like Carman, Morden, Altona and Winnipeg (an approximately 1.5-hour drive) to witness the meeting.

"We had a full house. We had lots of chatter on Facebook both pro and con beforehand. But for city council to make the decision it was simply a matter of looking at the location," Harder said.



"Is it suitable for that type of a venue and gathering? We’re not looking at the religious principles or religious organization."

In weeks prior, members of the local Muslim community were already using the commercial space on Mountain Avenue for prayers before realizing they needed a rezoning permit.

Winkler city council heard delegates speak for and against the rezoning Tuesday and ultimately voted 7-0 in favour of the project.

"It’s extending our hand of generosity, which is what we’re known for. We have an obligation to extend a hand of generosity to that community to ensure they can be comfortable," Harder said.

According to the mayor, the Muslim population is growing in the area, numbering between 135 to 150 people, including the arrival of five Syrian refugee families sponsored by Winkler residents within the last year.

Harder said he was proud of the outcome of council deliberations.