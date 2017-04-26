Some Winnipeg councillors 'in the dark' over lobbyist registry

Winnipeg's elected officials cut a rug in city hall this week, as they went to and fro on transparency and accountability issues while debating a mechanism meant to improve both.

While councillors eventually supported the creation of a lobbyist registry Wednesday, a few were critical of Mayor Brian Bowman's handling of the new accountability tool, which was introduced without consultation at last Friday's executive policy committee (EPC) meeting.

Coun. Janice Lukes said the registry will have "a direct (positive) impact on how business is done at city hall," but she added that effect requires "more discussion" before going to council.

Her main concern was non-EPC councillors weren't briefed on the details in advance. She said she spent the weekend being quizzed by community leaders from both business and non-profit sectors, "all who could be impacted by the implementation of a lobbyist registry."

"(They) asked me about the lobbyist registry… specifically what it means to them," she said. "I said to them, 'Honestly, at this point, I know as much as you.'"

Coun. Russ Wyatt doubled down on that line of criticism, saying his beef was with "this being dropped from up on high."

"I don't mean from God, but from the office of the mayor, that is sometimes masquerading as a bit of a dictatorship without any consultation… without any involvement of members of council, never mind the greater community," Wyatt said during the debate.

After the meeting, he defended his comments, adding he feels Bowman has "divided" councillors, leaving some out of the loop.

"He's putting a whole bunch of those citizens who are represented by those councillors in the dark… that to me is the sign of a dictator, dictators like to keep people divided, Donald Trump style," he said.

Coun. Jason Schreyer also had a problem with the motion, but his was fixed by an amendment that added a single word: "Voluntary."

He explained how, ironically, the new accountability tool can't hold anyone accountable because under current legislative framework, nothing compels a lobbyist to sign the list, so calling it a lobbyist registry wouldn't be transparent.

"Let's call it what it is," Schreyer said repeatedly.

Council unanimously supported his amendment, but approved the registry itself with one dissenting vote from Coun. Ross Eadie, who said "frankly… (the) lobbyists we might be most concerned about are not going to be volunteering to register as a lobbyist."

Bowman told reporters after the debate he was pleased to "deliver results" on something municipal leaders had talked about for years, but admitted it's a "first step."

"I'd like to make it more enforceable, for instance, but we require support from the province," he said.

In response to Wyatt's harsh criticism, Bowman, said the registry "may potentially go a long way to better explaining who (Wyatt) is meeting with so regularly on the taxpayer's dime."