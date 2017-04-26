Rev your (electric) engines: Car charging debate driving into city hall

Start saving for a Tesla, the city is set to begin looking critically at its lack of electric car charging stations.

On Wednesday, Coun. Russ Wyatt introduced a motion asking the city to develop plans to install quick-charging stations city-wide, in light of federal funding available for the purpose.

Councillors didn't debate the late addition to Wednesday's agenda. Instead, the motion will go before an appropriate city committee for consideration in May, but Mayor Brian Bowman said it's the kind of question that "should be asked."

"One of the reasons why I support rapid transit and investments in public transportation, as well as our long-term pedestrian and cycling strategies, as well as ongoing investments in active transportation, (is) to focus on climate change," Bowman said, adding another reason is "just growing and building a city in smarter ways."

The mayor explained he should have a clearer idea of what Wyatt wants the city to explore once he's reviewed the motion more closely, but said if councillors have ideas to further those green, city-building goals, he thinks the city should "look at them."

There are few stations in Manitoba, as the province lags behind other jurisdictions in its preparedness for any kind of increase in the popularity of electric cars.

Just one quick-charging station is in Winnipeg, at the Red River College Notre Dame campus, and a second is in the works for the University of Winnipeg Community Renewal Corporation in partnership with the Peg City Car Co-operative.