'About the citizens of Winnipeg:' Firefighters and city strike deal

The city has struck a new deal with one of its largest bargaining units, the United Firefighters of Winnipeg.

It includes an initial 1.8 per cent raise for firefighters in year one, followed by a capped two-per-cent raise annually through 2020.

Before the agreement could be ratified by council, union president Alex Forrest, Mayor Brian Bowman, and finance committee chairperson Coun. Scott Gillingham spoke briefly about the new deal.

Forrest said negotiations were a "lively discussion," adding that "many times it could have been very easy to just leave the room and stop – but this is about the citizens of Winnipeg."

"We understand the challenges that the (City) has financially, we wanted to come to the table, we wanted to be part of the solution and not the problem."

Gillingham said the ongoing fiscal challenges are "the reality of the climate" the city is in, but he believes "this agreement will really assist" with those challenges.

"As (Forrest) says, you know, it's evident they want to be a part of the solution," he said.

The deal with the United Firefighters is just one of five major union contracts the city needs to ratify this year, and Gillingham added getting it done could send positive signals to ears at other bargaining tables.

"We do hope certainly that we can reach agreements with the other bargaining units, and we do appreciate the good faith and the bargaining the United Firefighters have done," he said.

Bowman said more than being the first of five necessary negotiated settlements, it's also a "fair and reasonable" one for city employees and taxpayers.