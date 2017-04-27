After dark and quirky art: Five Manitoba spring markets worth checking out

Half Moon Market

For the quirky art lovers, this is a “craft show that thinks outside the craft box.” It’s one day only at the King’s Head Pub, so check it out with your afternoon brew.

Date: April 29

Time: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Admission: Free

Third + Bird

The biannual Third + Bird one-day market is popping up in Hudson’s Bay downtown. Expect more than 100 vendors, selling the likes of handmade goods and eats.

Date: May 6

Time: 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Admission: $5

Winnipeg Night Market

Shop after sunset at the city’s first nighttime market. Head to Red River Exhibition Park during the supper hour and stick around until after dark for artisan vendors, food trucks, buskers, DJs and more.

Dates: May 19-20, July 21-22, Aug. 18-19

Time: 5 p.m. to midnight

Admission: $5 for the weekend, kids 12 and under get in free

St. Norbert

We couldn’t round up markets without this classic. The St. Norbert Farmers’ Market is opening its outdoor spring market over Victoria Day weekend. Mark it on your calendar.

Dates: Saturdays May 20-Oct. 28 and Wednesdays May 24 to Sept. 27

Times: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesdays.

Admission: Free

Manitoba Hydro Building

More than 40 vendors selling cheese, bread, fruit and veggies – all in the glass-enclosed Manitoba Hydro Place. If you missed the seson's launch date on Thursday, there will be more to come.

Dates: May 25

June 1, 8, 15, 22, 29

July 6, 13, 20, 27

August 3, 10, 17, 24, 31

Times: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.