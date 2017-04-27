Health survey to shine light on Winnipeg's ‘hidden homeless’

Homelessness is most visible on the streets, but a new survey aims to track Winnipeggers who couch-surf and live precariously from one hotel room to the next.

For the first time this year, the Street Health Survey Project will track the health challenges the “hidden homeless” face, meaning people living temporarily with friends, family, strangers or in motels.

Gathering such data from this sector of the population could reveal there are four times more homeless people in Winnipeg than previously thought, said Christina Maes Nino, community animator at the Social Planning Council of Winnipeg, which is coordinating the survey.

“Forty per cent of women don’t feel safe in shelters,” said Nino. “Those hidden are floundering because they aren’t connected to resources.”

Many women fear their children will be taken away if they stay at a homeless shelter, said Maes, who stressed the risk of “long-term family break down” if mothers don’t receive the help they need.

Family breakdown and conflict was the leading cause of homelessness in data collected in the 2015 Winnipeg Street Census.

On the night of the census, over 1,700 people in the city didn’t have a safe, permanent place to spend the night.

That number is likely much lower than reality, according to the street census report.

To reach out to people who are less visible, a small team of surveyors will go to resource centers where people drop in for a meal or other assistance, and have one-on-one conversations to fill out the 101-question survey.

The last Street Health Survey took place in 2011 and gathered data on the daily experiences of homeless people, including their access to food, hygiene, health care, among other needs.

The survey revealed one in five homeless women had been sexually assaulted that year – in most cases, more than once. It also showed 39 per cent of respondents had been hospitalized for a mental health issue in their lifetime, and almost half had difficulty getting their clothes washed.

“[Housing] a matter of dignity,” said Louis Sorin, CEO of End Homelessness Winnipeg, “but it’s also a matter or rights.”

Sorin said society needs to start treating housing as a health issue, noting that homeless people are dying 20 up to years younger than the general population.