No charges after teenage girl sprayed with unknown fluid in Winnipeg mall

WINNIPEG — There will be no charges in the spraying of an unknown substance on a teenage girl at a Winnipeg shopping mall.

Police say a forensic examination found the substance was non-biological in nature.

Investigators had initially said it might be a bodily fluid.

Several girls were in the St. Vital Centre in February when they observed a strange man closely following them.

They tried to evade him by entering a store, but just outside the shop, he deposited an unknown substance on the clothing of one of the girls.

Investigators used a security image to identify a person of interest, who they said was co-operative when they found and interviewed him.

The girls were not harmed.