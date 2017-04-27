Box truck boutique: Winnipeg designer takes clothing business to the streets

A Winnipeg entrepreneur has a new vehicle for pop-up shopping.

Eric Olek, founder of streetwear brand Friday Knights, is rolling out NOMAD starting Saturday at Little Brown Jug Brewing Company.

Olek has been mulling the idea of a clothing boutique on wheels since 2014 when he saw a similar setup parked outside a popular brunch spot in Nashville.

After a long search, he finally found an appropriate box truck, which he retrofitted and decorated with colourful graffiti by Peatr Thomas. He plans to bring in new guest artists to paint the truck’s exterior every month.

"I just thought this was something different and basically just a new, creative way to get out there and get in touch with the people who support my brand and interact with the community," Olek said.

He test-drove NOMAD during last year’s Nuit Blanche to iron out any kinks. The main issue was a good problem to have — overcrowding from too many interested shoppers (which he solved by propping open an extra door).

Olek said he’s not sure how Winnipeggers will respond when he takes NOMAD on the road regularly this summer. He’s already gotten mixed reviews from those he knows.

"Some people think it’s a great idea, some people think I’m insane," he said. "Really, I just want to kind of brighten up whatever neighbourhood I happen to be parked in."

Olek said he’s operating using the same license as a food truck when he parks on city streets and will pay accordingly when he’s set up in parking lots.

The clothing truck may be a new concept to Winnipeg, but he thinks it could provide a solution for businesses who can’t find physical pop-up space.