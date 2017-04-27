Winnipeg police arrest man after gun fired in West End home
Officers responded to a 'firearms incident' on Wednesday
A man is facing several firearms offences after a gun was fired in a West End home.
Winnipeg police were called to a "firearms incident" at a single-family home in the 600 block of Sherburn Street. While officers were there, someone fired a gun inside the residence. There were no injuries.
A man was arrested and remains in custody.
