Winnipeg

Winnipeg police arrest man after gun fired in West End home

Officers responded to a 'firearms incident' on Wednesday

Metro file

A man is facing several firearms offences after a gun was fired in a West End home.

Winnipeg police were called to a "firearms incident" at a single-family home in the 600 block of Sherburn Street. While officers were there, someone fired a gun inside the residence. There were no injuries. 

A man was arrested and remains in custody.

