Winnipeg property in Exchange District may face demolition plan

A historic Exchange District building was not demolished this week, but its tenant feels the property’s recently changed heritage status condemns it to that fate.

On April 19, council’s executive policy committee (EPC) added the 92-year-old building at 98 Albert Street—currently occupied by Bodegoes—to the city’s “commemorative list.”

To do so, EPC dismissed the historical buildings and resources committee (HBRC) recommendation to add the address to a historical resources list.



While historical resources are protected from big changes or demolition, properties added to the commemorative list are not.

“Commemorative gives you the ability to do a plaque… it’s like a tombstone really, just a bronze tomb-stone saying, ‘a building was here,’” laments Bryson Maternick, one of Bodegoes owners.

He’s speaking out because the property owners, John and Kathy Knowles, plan to get rid of 98 Albert in order to use its lot in a redevelopment plan for their adjoining property at 90 Albert.

In the report EPC based its decision on, Director of Planning Property and Development John Kiernan wrote the demolition plan “contributes to the conservation of the adjacent Historical Resource.”

“This can’t happen,” Maternick said. “No matter what, you shouldn’t be able to tear down a building in the Exchange District.”

But according to Heritage Winnipeg Executive Director Cindy Tugwell, the Exchange’s “National Historic Site” status doesn’t stop buildings from being torn down.

“(It’s) so we can showcase and market it as a national historic site. When it actually comes to protection of individual buildings or streetscapes, there is no intervention,” she said.

Well, no formal intervention.

Tugwell has been monitoring the goings-on behind the scene since October 2016, when HBRC first recommended moving 98 Albert from its ‘nominated’ status to the historical resources list.

At that time, the Knowles’ submitted a letter explaining how the site had evolved; at one point an automobile service station sat there, later, small-scale retail, now it’s a restaurant and pie-shaped patio.

“We believe that it is more appropriate to recognize that the site has transformed many times in the past 120 years,” they wrote. “For this reason… include the building and site on the commemorative list… This will allow the site to be transformed once again….”

Tugwell said that transformation would be “precedent setting,” noting other redevelopments in the Exchange in recent years have been “sympathetic additions” that preserve certain elements.

She said she’s working with Maternick and other area stakeholders, “ to try to meet with (Kiernan) to say, ‘you know, if the reality is they can’t do an addition to the existing building then we don’t want it approved at all.’

“Addition is fine, demolition is not… People are concerned it’s going to be demolished.”

Coun. John Orlikow said the property’s status is far from being so dire in the near-term, since EPC gave the owners a year to come up with a viable redevelopment plan.

“It’s not being demolished, they will not demolish anything until they actually have an application about 90 Albert going forward… they don’t have a building permit, they don’t have everything they need,” he said.

The owners still have to get a development plan approved by the urban design advisory council, and get that rubber stamped by the planning department.

“We’ve give them a year to do that and in the interim they won’t be demolishing anything,” Orlikow said, adding, “Until such time as we’ve approved even what the development would be.”

In this case, the owners are looking to redevelop 90 Albert into mixed-use residential, and the single-storey at 98 Albert is in the way.

“The designation process looks at the economic viability… in this case, which was interesting, that old building goes under 90 Albert,” Orlikow explained. “The owner of the building indicated that to get that building redeveloped for housing they need the space to put the elevator and everything else.

“If they can’t figure out a way to manage that if that building stays…. If they do, if it gets approved, then 98 Albert would go.”

Tugwell said she obviously doesn’t want to see the building go, but adds that it’s “extremely complicated” issue that divides opinons.

“Some will say, ‘subject to a nice design, we’d love to see more happening there with that corner,’ others will tell you, ‘no, leave it frozen in time.’ But to what cost?” she said. “If they board it up, we can’t touch them. I can name a dozen buildings in the Exchange people aren’t doing anything with.”