Winnipeg woman faces aggravated assault charges
A man was sent to hospital in critical condition following an attack in St. Boniface.
A 31-year-old Winnipeg woman is facing several charges after allegedly attacking a man in St. Boniface.
Emergency responded to the call in the 500 block of Des Meurons Street on Wednesday at 2 p.m. There they found a 55-year-old man with "serious injuries reguiring immediate medical attention," according to a police press release. He was sent to hospital in critical condition but has since stabilized.
Rhonda Joanne Thomas is facing charges of aggravated assault, uttering threats and possession of a weapon. She remains in custody.
