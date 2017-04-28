'I'm still a Winnipegger': Theatre keeps Burton Cummings name

Burton Cummings will see his name splashed on a historic Winnipeg theatre for at least another 15 years.

The former frontman of the Guess Who made the announcement at the Smith Street venue Friday afternoon, alongside True North Sports and Entertainment.

"We are thrilled to be able to continue our relationship with Burton Cummings and are honoured to have his name – one of Winnipeg’s favourite sons – atop this remarkable theatre," said Kevin Donnelly, a senior vice-president at True North, during the announcement, which was streamed live on Facebook.

The theatre, built in 1907, was initially named the Walker Theatre after builder Corliss Powers Walker. It switched to the Odeon Theatre – a single-screen movie theatre – in 1945 and was subsequently named after the Winnipeg-born Cummings in 2002.

"It’s still a little bit surreal to me," said Cummings during the announcment Friday, recounting how he once skipped out of high school early to watch HELP! at the former Odeon.

Cummings, who has a home in California, said he gets "10 times as nervous" playing in Winnipeg.

"I've got two passports, but I'm still a Winnipegger," he said.