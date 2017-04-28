Manitoba law in effect to halt sexual assaults at post-secondary schools

WINNIPEG — New legislated requirements are now in effect in Manitoba aimed at raising the awareness and prevention of sexual violence involving students at the province's post-secondary schools.

The Sexual Violence Awareness and Prevention Act, which took effect Friday, applies to all universities, colleges, the Manitoba Institute of Trades and Technology, degree-granting religious institutions and private vocational institutions.

Along with awareness and education, the institutions must have appropriate policies and procedures in place to respond when a student reports an assault.

The legislation entails a definition of sexual violence, which includes harassment on social media.

The government says in a release that an estimated 15 to 25 per cent of female post-secondary students experience sexual assault or attempted sexual assault during their education, and victims know their attacker 90 per cent of the time.