Manitoba woman faces charges in slashing assault
A 34-year-old victim was sent to hospital with injuries.
A 34-year-old woman was recovering from a laceration wound on Thursday night following a fight north of Polo Park.
Winnipeg police say they attended to the 1800 block of Ellice Avenue just after 10 p.m., where two women were reportedly fighting.
Marsha Wood, a 26-year-old from Garden Hill, Man. is facing charges of assault with a weapon, carrying a concealed weapon and failure to comply with a probation order.
