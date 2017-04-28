News / Winnipeg

Manitoba woman faces charges in slashing assault

A 34-year-old victim was sent to hospital with injuries.

Metro file

A 34-year-old woman was recovering from a laceration wound on Thursday night following a fight north of Polo Park. 

Winnipeg police say they attended to the 1800 block of Ellice Avenue just after 10 p.m., where two women were reportedly fighting.

Marsha Wood, a 26-year-old from Garden Hill, Man. is facing charges of assault with a weapon, carrying a concealed weapon and failure to comply with a probation order.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular

Metro Savers

Winnipeg Views

More...