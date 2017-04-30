Drone Racing Takes Off in Winnipeg

What both time magazine and local enthusiasts refer to as “the sport of the future” has officially taken off in Winnipeg.

“This is the inaugural event and birth of the Winnipeg Drone Racing League,” said Tom Kowalsky, who organized the city’s first drone race at the Graffiti Gallery on Sunday.

Colourful palm-sized drones covered the tables at the back of the gallery, where pilots eagerly prepare to race the tiny crafts through a winding course lined with pool noodles.

Kowalsky designed the racecourse himself, complete 165 feet of string-LED lighting “essential for FPV flying.”

In first-person view (FPV) racing, pilots wear goggles that allow him/her to see out of the camera on their drone, and control it based on real-time visual feedback as though they were in a cockpit. The LED lights help pilots stay oriented, said Kowalsky.

“When you get your goggles on, it’s like an escape,” said participant Brett Howden. “You’re totally focused— it’s almost a form of meditation. I can just sit there for hours and fly and fly.”

Another participant, Jeremy Gentry said he “fell in love with it” from the moment he first took flight.

He called Sunday “more of a meet and greet to share stories and information,” with the few other local enthusiasts, but they still take the competition seriously and award prizes at the end.

With around 10 participants, the odds of taking home a new drone aren’t bad, and the participants are tight-knit.

“These guys are a community,” said Kowalsky, who sees a need for an indoor flying space as that community grows, especially after new laws came into effect last month restricting where and when people can fly drones.

The technology to race drones has only been available for a few years, but it’s already spurred many large-scale events.

The second annual National Drone Racing Championships took place last summer in New York City, making headlines when ESPN broadcast the races for the first time.

The national competition led up to the Drone World Championship in Hawaii, where contestants came from all over the world came to compete for international glory and the $100,000 prize.

“Eight months ago they (investors) were predicting it would be a 20-billion-dollar industry, now they’re saying 100 billion by 2020,” said Kowalsky, who has big plans for more events.

“The idea is to move the venue around to exciting places in the neighborhood,” said Kowalsky. “I think within a year, we’ll look at building a facility for year-round indoor flying.”

Kowalsky thinks the drone community in Winnipeg will get bigger, especially as the technology becomes more accessible. A basic drone costs about $250.