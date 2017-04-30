Winnipeg's new police board chair 'jumping into' role

With his first meeting fast-approaching, the first citizen to become chairperson of Winnipeg's police board has already thrown himself into the role less than a week after his appointment.

"I'm jumping into the river in a very strong current," said David Asper in an interview Sunday.

While he admits he's "in an orientation period," he adds that, with board's next meeting scheduled for Friday May 5, he knew he'd have to get up to speed quickly.

"My starting point obviously is to read the legislation and the bylaw… I'm doing a lot of reading, talking to people, trying to get context for what's come before," Asper said, noting he's dug into meeting minutes, reports, "all that's publicly available."

As a self-proclaimed "nerd when it comes to thinking about society and the rule of law," Asper said he's so far enthusiastic about ensuring the Winnipeg Police Service is working for citizens.

He also acquainted himself with the board's self-assessment, a brief survey existing members completed, to identify "lower-rated areas… where there may be some room for improvement."

And before the board meets Friday, Asper said he'll be meeting with both co-chairs of the Indigenous Council on Policing and Crime Prevention, as he understands speaking for the entire community to be "part of the mandate."