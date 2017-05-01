Pride30: Volleyball player talks coming out through sport

Chris Voth had only come out to a few close friends when he first attended a queer drop-in volleyball game seven years ago.

A 19-year-old at the time, Voth was so nervous he remembers shaking while passing the ball. As the game went on, he relaxed and had a lot of fun, but it was still terrifying, he said. Voth hadn’t been out meeting other people in the LGBTTQ* community before this.

“The fact that I could just play volleyball made it a lot easier for me to be there. If it was anywhere else, I don’t think I would have been able to do it. But volleyball really bridged that gap for me,” he said.

Afterwards, Voth and his friend went to someone’s house with the rest of the group. That’s where he came out.

“It was that group of friends that really helped me come out of my shell and helped me along in my own development,” said Voth.

Now 26, Voth is vice president and in charge of marketing for Out There Winnipeg, a sports and recreation league for the queer community that organized his first coming-out volleyball game.

“Because Out There Winnipeg helped me so much, I wanted to be able to give that same opportunity to other people,” said Voth. “I don’t know how many others are out there struggling with their own sexuality, but I feel it’s important to help them come out and meet some amazing people.”

Voth is also on the Canada’s national men’s volleyball team, and he plays for the Perungan Pojat team in Finland. His team was the first professional volleyball team in the world to walk in the Pride parade, Arctic Pride, in Rovaniemi, Finland at the beginning of March.

Favourite Pride moment: Probably when I was in my first Pride in Toronto with my partner Davey. It was after I had come out publicly and so it was really cool to be able to feel free to be myself.

Why was Pride important 30 years ago?: The people were fighting for their own rights and protections back then, so Pride would show the government that there is a large community that demands to have the laws updated to be inclusive to everyone.