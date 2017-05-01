'Spurring genuine conversation': Festival focusing on Indigenous ideas about Canada 150

While the Canadian government is trumpeting its Canada 150 celebrations, outside voices are joining the chorus, adding alternative takes on what the anniversary means.

Those extra instruments include Winnipeg’s Spur Festival, happening May 4-7.

Touting four days of talk on politics, art and ideas, one of Spur's panels explores Indigenous Perspectives on Canada150: Risk + Reconciliation (May 6).

Featuring four Indigenous panelists, including storyteller Lisa Charleyboy from CBC Radio's New Fire, the conversation will explore some of the backlash surrounding the sesquicentennial.

“Certainly there are many great things about Canada and I do feel really blessed to be in this part of the world now—especially now because I’m also an American citizen,” said Charleyboy, who has roots in Tsi Deldel First Nation.

“But there is a lot more education that needs to happen on the founding of this nation… and the reality of that history, not a washed-over version of it.”

Social media hashtags like #Colonialism150 and #Resistance150 are spurring discussion about Canada's history and broadcasting past injustices. In Quebec, the Parti Quebecois has also promised to showcase its own "alternate" history.

Charleyboy said she doesn’t think the anniversary should be seen through an entirely negative lens.

“What is great about Canada 150 and the talk about reconciliation is that there is an interest from non-Indigenous people to have a greater understanding of the true history that they haven’t been privy to before,” she said.

“So it’s a really great time to have those types of conversations and unveiling of truths... because once there’s greater understanding, there’s a great way to move forward.”

Helen Walsh, Spur Festival's director, said this year’s programming theme revolves around the idea of risk — exploring real and perceived risks in sectors like healthcare, the economy, immigration and journalism.

Having an unconventional talk about Canada 150 falls entirely within Spur’s mandate, she said.

“We didn’t feel like one should just celebrate an anniversary without looking at it in a complicated way, and understanding that for every celebration, there’s somebody not celebrating,” Walsh said.

“For us, it was all about spurring genuine conversation, but sometimes those are uncomfortable conversations to have.”