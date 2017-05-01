Low-income homeowners in Winnipeg to get help paying their water bills

Winnipeg homeowners having a tough time paying their water bills could soon get help.

A report recommended the City of Winnipeg partner with the Salvation Army to help identify low-income people who could qualify for a credit in order to reduce the number of disconnections.

The credits would max out between $145 and $380 quarterly, depending on the household.

Under the new rules, homeowners and non-profit organizations with high water bills due to broken plumbing fixtures or pipes would only have to pay twice their normal bill.

But in order to appeal a bill, customers would have to pay a $265 non-refundable fee.

However, the city's water and waste committee delayed a vote on the new policy until next month over concerns about a lack of consultation and confusion over how this will impact some low income earners.