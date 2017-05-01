Strapped for space in Winnipeg: Manitoba Housing rerouting asylum seekers to tiny town

The province is hoping to get a handle on housing the influx of asylum seekers coming into Manitoba by rerouting them from Winnipeg to a tiny border town.

Gretna, Man. boasts about 550 people and is located about a half hour west of Emerson, where the majority of asylum seekers have been crossing the border on foot.

Strapped for space in Winnipeg, Manitoba Housing decided to open beds for a maximum of 60 asylum seekers in an empty 17-unit apartment block in Gretna.

The facility housed seniors and immigrants in years past, but has been vacant since January, said Rhineland reeve Don Wiebe, who represents the municipal area.

The apartment block will be used as a reception centre where claimants can also file immigration paperwork before moving to Winnipeg if they choose, said Carolyn Ryan, executive director of Manitoba Housing.

“(Gretna) is our next best alternative because of its proximity to the border. We’re not just adding beds. We’re also going to change how (asylum seekers) flow into the province,” she said. “This way when they come into Winnipeg, they should be able to move into permanent housing more quickly.”

“Right now our inflow is faster than our outflow, so... we’re hoping we can catch up by using Gretna,” Ryan added.

Ryan said the province has seen more than 450 asylum seekers enter via the southern border so far in 2017.

Keeping up with the asylum seekers' housing needs has not affected Manitobans waiting for social housing assistance, she emphasized.

As for Gretna residents, Wiebe said the new housing plan for asylum seekers was sprung on them last week, which has caused some security concerns.

“It happened very, very quickly and then the community had all kinds of questions about 'What does it mean for us?'” Wiebe said. “There’s weariness, there’s some apprehension as to what this means and what this entails.”

Representatives from Manitoba Housing and the immigration department came out last week to explain the new reception centre to Gretna residents and take their questions.

In response to their concerns, Ryan said the apartment block will be staffed with 24/7 security—an added precaution after previous plans only called for overnight security.

Wiebe said most of the residents’ fears were addressed, but aren’t yet assuaged.