News / Winnipeg

Portage la Prairie man dies in weekend ATV accident

Alcohol is being considered as a factor related to the crash, RCMP said.

Metro file

A 31-year-old man from Portage la Prairie died Saturday after striking a group of trees, which threw him from his ATV, according to local RCMP. 

RCMP were called to the scene — a dirt trail off Provincial Road 331 near the Hoop and Holler bend — around 6:40 p.m.

When officers arrived, the man was unresponsive and was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The victim was wearing a helmet and was not travelling alone at the time of the crash. Alcohol is considered a factor in the accident, police said. 

A forensic collision reconstructionist with the RCMP continues to investigate. 

 

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular

Metro Savers

Winnipeg Views

More...