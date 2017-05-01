Portage la Prairie man dies in weekend ATV accident
Alcohol is being considered as a factor related to the crash, RCMP said.
A 31-year-old man from Portage la Prairie died Saturday after striking a group of trees, which threw him from his ATV, according to local RCMP.
RCMP were called to the scene — a dirt trail off Provincial Road 331 near the Hoop and Holler bend — around 6:40 p.m.
When officers arrived, the man was unresponsive and was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The victim was wearing a helmet and was not travelling alone at the time of the crash. Alcohol is considered a factor in the accident, police said.
A forensic collision reconstructionist with the RCMP continues to investigate.
