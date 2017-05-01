Serious crash in southwest Winnipeg sends driver to hospital
Emergency crews responded to a two-vehicle collision in Ridgewood South early Monday morning.
Police say a serious two-vehicle collision early Monday sent a lone driver to hospital in critical condition.
Around 4:40 a.m., emergency crews responded to a call near Wilkes Ave. and Harstone Rd.
The accident involved an SUV and a semi-trailer and the SUV driver, who was riding solo, was rushed to hospital.
The driver has since been upgraded to stable condition, as the police investigation continues.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 204-986-6222.
