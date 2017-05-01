Shooting occurred in popular skywalk near police headquarters

WINNIPEG — A man was shot by Winnipeg police during the lunch hour in a skywalk that runs through the police headquarters building.

Police Chief Danny Smyth says an on-duty officer discharged a firearm and a civilian was taken to hospital in unstable condition.

Smyth says there are few details available and he was unable to say whether the man was armed.

The skywalk is normally very busy during the noon hour.

The area where the shooting occurred includes a fast-food restaurant, access to police headquarters and links to nearby businesses and a city library.

The shooting is being reviewed by the Independent Investigation Unit — a provincial agency that looks into serious incidents involving police across Manitoba.

Smyth was unable to say whether police were called to the scene or just happened to be in the area.

"I don't know the details of what brought the officer specifically into the walkway, but it's not unusual for our members to use the walkway — either when they're coming or going to work, or when they take breaks."