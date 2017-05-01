Pride30: Transgender teen Mason Godwaldt is touting acceptance in conservative Steinbach and beyond

For Mason Godwaldt, a 19-year-old transgender man, growing up in conservative Steinbach wasn't easy.

But after experiencing heart failure at age 13, he started coming into his true self.

“I was dead for seven-and-a-half minutes, 30 seconds away from having brain damage. So then I was like, ‘Well, I better start living now!’” he said in an interview Friday, speaking openly about past struggles in the middle of a Steinbach coffee shop.

Mason came out as a lesbian shortly thereafter and discovered what transgender meant later thanks to Tumblr, a blogging network popular among teens.

When talking to another transgender teen, he "realized a lot of the things I feel about myself were relating to how he feels about being trans,” he said.

Mason told his family he was transgender at age 16, and they were “extremely accepting," validating his transition.

Then he wrote a book, We Are Valid, featuring 30 interviews with transgender youth from across North America.

Mason’s mom, Tammy Godwaldt, nominated him for Metro’s Pride 30 because of his courage.

“Being openly transgender and proud of it, to be who you are in Steinbach is a pretty big thing,” she said.

The community, located in Manitoba’s Bible Belt, made national headlines last year when it hosted its first ever Pride parade.

“Mason can be that voice for the people who don’t have the voice. And he’s very happy to do that,” his mom said.

Mason is also the youth marshal for Pride Winnipeg this year, where he’ll deliver a speech at the rally before the parade June 4.

He doesn’t plan to shy away from the spotlight anytime soon.

“There’s always going to be those few kids or older people who don’t know about (transgender identity), who still aren’t comfortable and who still need somebody… to be out and open about it,” he said.

After coming out at 16, Mason recieved messages telling him to "find Jesus" or "stay away from people's children."