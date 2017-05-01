Why 'orphan parks' may be falling into disrepair in Winnipeg

Each city councillor in Winnipeg is responsible for upgrading parks within their ward, but some are concerned about what they call “orphan parks” falling through the cracks.

Councillors Brian Mayes and Janice Lukes said they’re seeking further information on five parks that fall outside of city wards because a recent administrative report on park assets identified $3.8 million in deficiencies between them that no councillor has any hard mandate to address.

“Each councillor gets ($200,000) to support parks for their ward but these parks are in the (neighbouring rural municipalities),” Lukes said. “But still, they’re close enough that people from Winnipeg use them.”

She explained that piecemeal upgrades are possible for any councillor who recognizes their constituents gain value from the parks, but accessing funding for those upgrades through the parks department is “a lot of effort.”

“I’ve been focusing on Laberriere Park… it’s close to my ward (South Winnipeg-St. Norbert) so I worked really hard to get a new bathroom facility there,” Lukes said, adding council approved spending $500,000 in 2016 for a new washroom at Laberrier,

“But that’s because I held consultations, meetings with residents, worked with the department.”

The washroom funding comes out of the parks budget, not her ward allocation, but for Laberrier and its fellow “orphan” parks—Little Mountain, North Perimeter, John Blumberg and the Lasalle River Greenway—she doesn’t think leaving their upgrades to chance is prudent.

“I think what we should do with them is work with the surrounding councillors collaboratively,” she said, noting formalizing the process as one way forward.

But before that can happen, better breakdowns of what specific park elements add up to the deficit sum—something missing from the original parks asset report Coun. Russ Wyatt already expressed his displeasure towards—has to be produced.

“Exactly to Coun. Wyatt’s point, if you’ve got the $3.8 million value, give us the breakdown, tell us what is needed in all the parks, give it to us park by park,” Lukes said. “Then that would help us to collaborate and prioritize, but how do you make decisions if you don’t know?”

Coun. Mayes, who has pushed for building improvements to Little Mountain Park, said in an email that the five orphan parks should be considered “in the same way as all our other parks.”