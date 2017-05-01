Winnipeg's Wonder Woman: Comic publisher pens book on female superheroes

Winnipeg author and comics editor Hope Nicholson may have superpowers that she’s keeping secret. But she’ll never tell.

By all accounts Nicholson, who owns Winnipeg comics publisher Bedside Press, appears to have enhanced endurance and an almost inhuman ability to share her passion for independent comics and graphic novels created here in ‘Peg City.

For instance, Nicholson just celebrated the first anniversary of the monthly Winnipeg Geek Girl Social Nights she’s hosted at local bookstores and comic shops.

“Seeing people come out - people of all ages, of all walks of life, of all ethnicities, and of all genders when we’ve had mixed events - it’s been really great to see,” she said. “They’ve let me keep an eye on who’s into comics, and I’ve seen a lot more younger people, which is great.”

Thursday night at McNally Robinson Booksellers, she will launch her new book The Spectacular Sisterhood of Superwomen: Awesome Female Characters from Comic Book History (Quirk Books). The book traces strong female characters in comics, from the 1930s through to the 2010s.

“For every decade, I not only wrote about the characters who are female, but also the creators who were women and where the women fans were at,” said Nicholson.

“The 1970s were definitely the strongest decade for female characters in comics. In the ‘70s you had a lot more superheroines getting their own titles, you had characters like Captain Marvel who were unabashedly and proudly feminist, and then you also had the indie and underground comics scene on the side,” she explained.

Finally, Nicholson will put on the second annual Prairie Comics Festival this weekend at the Millennium Library. Winnipeg’s indie comics scene is thriving, she said.

The festival will attract comics fans and creators including artists, writers and publishers like Nicholson.

“It’s kind of crazy how many creators there are here, when you look around. And there are also comics academics: we have some of the best in the country, maybe even in North America, right here in this city,” she said. “At the University of Winnipeg, there’s (Associate Professor in the Department of English) Candida Rifkind, and there’s (Department Assistant for the Departments of Classics, Philosophy, and Women's and Gender Studies) Nyala Ali. Nyala has worked with me on some projects.”

Rifkind will join other comics academics from the University of Manitoba and Red River College for Comics in Academia, a panel Saturday at the Prairie Comics Festival.

What Winnipeg's Wonder Woman is reading