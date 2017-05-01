No abusing sick days: Winnipeg firefighters 'vindicated' by report

Firefighters in Winnipeg feel “vindicated” after a report comparing the total sick time usage of each city department found they take fewer days off than most city workers.

“We’ve always said that firefighters, even though we have one of the toughest jobs, we have the lowest sick-time usage,” said United Firefighers of Winnipeg President Alex Forrest, who lauded the “commitment” his colleagues demonstrate in their sick-use restraint and called it “astounding” their sick hours are so low.

The report found Winnipeg Fire-Paramedic Service employees took less than eight sick days on average each year between 2012 and 2015, fewer than public works and police employees (more than eight), transit workers (nine to 10), and water and waste workers (around 10), but more than community services employees who took the fewest with an average of six.

“When you’re a firefighter you have to be 100 per cent healthy to work… we get a sprained ankle, pulled muscle, we have to call in sick, so you’d think our sick time would be higher,” Forrest said.

The report, which will go to the city’s finance committee Thursday, also found local firefighters take fewer sick hours than their cohorts across Canada, on average.

The Canadian municipal average for fire workers is 93.5 hours, whereas Winnipeg’s paid sick hours per eligible employee hit just 85.5 on average.

“That shows the commitment, I believe, that firefighters have to the citizens of Winnipeg,” Forrest said.

He said the report, which council’s finance committee requested in November and will receive Thursday, may help settle a long-standing misconception that “firefighters abuse sick time.”