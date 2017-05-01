Downtown Winnipeg skywalk closed following 'serious incident'
Police are still investigating.
Winnipeg police have closed off a section of the skywalk in downtown Winnipeg following a "serious incident."
Officers were called to the skywalk at 266 Graham Ave. at around 12:20 p.m. on Monday.
According to several sources and media reports, there were shots fired around this time. However, police say there's no danger to the public.
Officers are still investigating.
