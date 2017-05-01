News / Winnipeg

Downtown Winnipeg skywalk closed following 'serious incident'

Police are still investigating.

Metro file

Winnipeg police have closed off a section of the skywalk in downtown Winnipeg following a "serious incident."

Officers were called to the skywalk at 266 Graham Ave. at around 12:20 p.m. on Monday.

According to several sources and media reports, there were shots fired around this time. However, police say there's no danger to the public.

Officers are still investigating.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular

Metro Savers

Winnipeg Views

More...