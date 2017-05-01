Pride30: Winnipeg trans teacher creating safe spaces for students

As a transgender and gender-fluid teacher in the Louis Riel School Division, K.K. Wojnarksi wants to create safe spaces for students.

The 35-year-old – who prefers “they” as a gender-neutral singular pronoun – is open about their identity and experiences so queer or questioning students can have someone to relate to or share with.

“Being queer can be difficult enough, let alone when you are a student with so many other reasons to feel self-conscious or insecure,” said Wojnarski, who has been teaching science, French and English at various high schools since 2006. “It is important for students to know that there are queer people in their everyday lives, that it is not something of which they should be ashamed or try to hide, and that they are not alone.”

However, when class is in session, Wojnarski limits conversations about gender identity with students and coworkers.

“Being a teacher, I believe it is important to maintain professionalism in class,” they said. “So, it is necessary to maintain a balance between being authentic to myself while not excessively divulging personal information.”

Wojnarski is also involved in Gay-Straight Alliances (GSA) at some schools in the Louis Riel School Division. The GSAs are meant for students to make friends, organize social activities and to promote LGBTTQ* awareness around the schools.

“This year, we have been focusing on creating links between schools to show students that the support from their GSAs goes beyond their own schools, and that there are many other safe spaces to meet others, be themselves, and discuss issues that might not come up elsewhere in their lives,” they said.

Favourite pride moment: My favourite Pride moments have been marching in the parade with my partner and my sisters to support me.

Why do you think Pride was important 30 years ago?: Thirty years ago, it would have been much more difficult for queer people to be visible, let alone proud of who they were. But, now thanks to those who have established Pride throughout decades, queer people can not only be visible, but feel supported and loved by their family, friends and community.