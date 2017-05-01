More parking to be created 'painlessly' in Osborne Village

Changes to a number of Osborne Village loading zones will create more on-street parking “fairly painlessly,” which is exactly what Coun. Jenny Gerbasi was hoping for when she pitched the plan.

“When you haven’t had a loading zone review done for a long time there’s lots of changes that can be made,” Gerbasi said. “There’s certain (loading zones) that are no longer needed… others with hours extending beyond the hours needed.

“It’s actually quite a bit of parking that’s going to be freed up on the street.”

The administrative report going to the city’s infrastructure committee Tuesday notes removing some loading zones and cutting back the hours of others will result in “a much needed increase of 35 on-street parking spots during daytime hours, an additional 31 spaces in the evening and five additional spaces on Saturdays.”

Gerbasi said she recognizes many people walk, bus, and bike to the village, but at the same time knows “there are going to be people trying to park.”

The Winnipeg Parking Authority determined eliminating 15 loading zones, reducing the blocked-off loading zone hours at 10 more and shrinking six others will help those inevitable drivers find a spot.

“This is going to be easier for them,” Gerbasi said. “We want people to use other modes as well, but people are going to drive… (more spots) will be good for businesses that want people to come there.”