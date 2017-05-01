Green space to replace vehicle lanes leading to The Forks

Move over, cars, The Forks is for people.

A major design competition being launched in the next couple of weeks will seek proposals to replace two vehicle lanes leading into the tourist attraction with a “linear park” for pedestrians.

The Forks’ CEO, Paul Jordan, said Israel Asper Way—which he equates to a “four lane highway” from York Avenue to The Forks Market—needs the redesign badly, as it’s “tough for people to get across” in its current state.

“It was totally over-built to begin with,” he said.

To replace half of the wide thoroughfare, Jordan is counting on proposals to imagine a “beautiful park” that doesn’t limit access to the Railside lands, which The Forks also plans to develop over the next few years.

Jordan said the current width of the roadway—with two vehicle lanes in each direction—encourages people to drive “way too quickly down there,” and parking is so limited it doesn’t justify that kind of high-volume vehicular access.

Instead, he’s hoping the new linear park partially taking its place would help fill in gaps in “the most sought-after bike route” from Osborne Village to St. Boniface, better facilitate foot-traffic, and be a place worth visiting all at once.

“There’s all sorts of things you could do there,” Jordan said.

Coun. Matt Allard said the concept is the kind of idea that moves Winnipeg “in the right direction, in terms of the type of city many of us would like to live in.”

Along with the planned $5.7 million Promenade Tache project, the Reconciliation Walk and The Forks Loop, he sees the area being revitalized by human activity in “what is shaping up to be more and more of an exciting pedestrian corridor.”

“Adding the linear park and pedestrian corridor is going to encourage more and more people to choose foot and bike as their mode of transportation,” he said.

Looking at the early artist’s renderings, which Jordan said will change to reflect the winning design after it’s awarded in the fall, Allard said The Forks “is going to be completely transformed.”

“It’s going to change the look and feel of the area, make it much more welcoming to tourists and Winnipeggers alike who are looking for more of that different experience we already have at the Forks Market,” he said. “This is a good addition, another piece of that puzzle bringing it all together.”