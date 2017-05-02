Manitoba government calls for proposals to build new schools using P3 model

WINNIPEG — The Manitoba government is asking for companies to develop a business case for building four new schools using public-private partnerships.

The province has issued a request for proposals for three new schools in Winnipeg and one in Brandon.

They would also be designed to accommodate daycare centres.

The P3 model would see private companies design, build, finance and maintain the schools, but they would still be operated by school boards.

The estimated cost of the new schools is more than $100 million.

Pallister says the government owes it to taxpayers to consider how it can deliver services more cost effectively.

"The P3 model has proved to be very successful across Canada and in Saskatchewan in particular for such projects," Pallister said in a release.

"We have studied these approaches carefully and believe a similar innovative procurement delivery model could mean cost savings and better value for Manitobans.”