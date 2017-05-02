Mayor of rural Manitoba municipality quits over bullying and name-calling

ST. ADOLPHE, Man. — The reeve and two councillors from a rural municipality in Manitoba have resigned, citing name-calling and belligerent behaviour.

Reeve Jackie Hunt and councillors Jeannot Robert and Ron Mamchuk all handed in their resignations to the chief administrative officer of Ritchot.

Hunt said in a statement that the council has not been able to function as a group because of bullying.

She says she hopes to be able to start a conversation at both the municipal and provincial levels about how to “better protect” residents that want to serve Manitoba’s communities.

The resignations mean Ritchot’s council does not have enough people to fully operate, as there are only two councillors remaining.

The province says an administrator will be appointed to run the RM with byelections to be called as soon as possible.

“If I stayed and did nothing, then I became complicit and accepting of the behaviour,” said Hunt. “We are trying to encourage people to run for public office, and we need to ensure they are protected from bullying and inappropriate behaviour while serving their communities.”