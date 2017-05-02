Ritchot mayor, councillors resign over 'name calling and belligerent behaviour'

A significant shakeup in southeast Manitoba has left a rural municipality without the majority of its government.

Mayor Jackie Hunt, Coun. Jeannot Robert and Coun. Ron Mamchuk have resigned their posts in the rural muncipality of Ritchot, Man., according to the Dawson Trail Dispatch.

On the RM of Ritchot's website, contact information for only two of the councillors remains: Ward 1's Ernie Dumaine and Ward 4's Corinne Webb.

The Dispatch newspaper printed a lengthy public statement from the former mayor on its Facebook page Tuesday, wherein Hunt called the decision to leave her post "heartbreaking."

"When a Council cannot function as a group, and when mediation does not work, and when name calling and belligerent behaviour become the norm, it is time to re-evaluate your spot at the table," Hunt said.

"There is currently no mechanism in The Municipal Act that allows for elected officials to be disciplined for behaviour that would not be tolerated in any other work environment. There is a Council Code of Conduct, but it allows only for censuring, which is ultimately a public slap on the wrist.

"I gave up my seat so that it might start a conversation at the Municipal and Provincial levels of government about how to better protect the residents that want to serve our communities."

The Ritchot council meeting scheduled for Tuesday has been cancelled and the next meeting is scheduled for May 17, according to the RM's website.