University of Winnipeg announces cuts, eliminates wrestling, men's baseball

WINNIPEG — The University of Winnipeg is announcing cuts and eliminating some sports teams in an effort to save $3.7 million in costs.

The university says in a release it's required by provincial legislation to maintain a balanced budget.

There will be 4.5 senior positions that will remain vacant, and the university says the jobs of dean of Science, dean of Kinesiology and director of the Global College will be filled by internal candidates on an acting basis for the remainder of the fiscal year.

Salaries for non-unionized staff will be frozen for 2017 and 2018, including the senior executive team, and numerous support staff positions will remain vacant.

Effective this spring, the university will eliminate the following sports teams: men's baseball and wrestling, and women's wrestling.

The men's soccer team is without a coach and will be put on hold for the 2017-18 year.

The university says the new cost reductions are in addition to years of belt-tightening that has already trimmed more than $16 million in annual expenses from its operating budget.