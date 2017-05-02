Catching illegal dumpers: Winnipeg city surveillance leads to charges

Illegal dumping doesn’t pay, but so far it seems the city’s pilot program to discourage the activity does.

Now one year into the two-year program, which installed six hidden cameras in problem areas to catch dumpers red-handed, a city spokesperson was able to divulge it has resulted in four individuals being charged.

Three were convicted, one matter remains before the courts, and a fifth is under investigation.

But for comparison, "there were zero common offence notices issued in 2015 for illegal dumping,” said corporate communications officer Kailey Barron in a statement.

She explained “successful enforcement” would be based on two criteria: Actual enforcement statics, and improved public awareness.

“The pilot project has led to increased education and awareness and more successful prosecutions,” Barron said.

In a previous interview, Coun. Devi Sharma, who called illegal dumping a “serious problem” while she pitched the pilot as a solution, explained dumping costs the city money in a variety of ways, including clean-up crews and investigations that seldom led to charges.

In 2014, the city conducted more than 800 investigations into illegal dumping, but produced sufficient evidence in only seven.

On Thursday, council’s finance committee will receive a brief update on the program, which cost $54,000 up front and has since required “no incremental increase in resources.”