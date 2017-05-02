New 'tri-shaw' bike rolls into Winnipeg for all ages and mobilities

A new program rolling out in Winnipeg gives people who are unable to ride a bike a chance to feel the thrill.

Spearheaded by Michael Erlanger, the local chapter of Cycling Without Age (CWA)—a group founded in Copenhagen—offers seniors or others with mobility challenges bicycle-propelled rickshaw rides.

Up to two passengers can sit comfortably buckled-up in front of a volunteer pilot who peddles them around.

“Basically it gets them back out on a bike,” Erlanger said.

But more than that, Erlanger said it gives them all of the freedom, joy and independence that goes along with the rush of wind past their (often smiling) faces.

In Winnipeg, Erlanger is helping administer CWA programs for two groups that have purchased special rickshaw-trike hybrids: the Riverview Health Centre Foundation, and the Canadian Institute for the Blind.

“Each one of those organizations provided the funding for a bike… so we have two bikes in our chapter, and the bikes are shared between the two organizations, and open to the community, too,” he said, adding other groups are welcome to buy bikes and join. “We are now trying to set up a system for how to sign up, how to get volunteer (pilots) and it will be completely free.”

Last year, he travelled to Denmark and met with the original CWA founder, Ole Kassow, who came up with the idea five years ago after offering a ride to an elderly man who found “outstanding joy” during their short trip.

“He went back to his senior living home, told other residents, then the next thing you know, everyone wanted a ride,” Erlanger said.

Kassow bought five of the ‘tri-shaws,’ formalized the program, and CWA was born.

Now it has 225 chapters in 28 countries, the most recent of which Kassow helped launch in Winnipeg, Tuesday.

Sheldon Mindell, executive director of the Riverview Health Centre Foundation, said seniors have a tendency to be “mobile disadvantaged.”

“This is a program that deals with that,” he said. “Our (board) mandate is to assist the health centre to improve the quality of life for those people who are residents…

“Without going into a lot of the theory, the fact is seniors are happier when they’re engaged in something they enjoy, there is less need for medication, there is more interest in enjoying their life as best as they can, they anticipate activities so they’re more excited. All things considered, it’s a great bonus.”

Jamie Hilland, a local cycling advocate who coordinates the Green Action Centre’s safe routes to school program, said CWA helps another demographic move around “freely and safely.”

He said it plays into the “eight-to-80” active transportation theory: “Basically if we build our cities for eight year olds and 80 year olds to navigate safely, we’ve done a good job.”

Unfortunately, he said Winnipeg “needs some work in that area,” but in the meantime he thinks CWA helps serve a sometimes-neglected segment of the population.