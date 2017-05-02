Witness says man Winnipeg police shot was screaming, carrying a spear

WINNIPEG — Witnesses says a man shot by Winnipeg police was agitated, screaming and carrying a spear.

Nicelyn Romero, who works in an optometrist's office, says she was sitting at her desk when she noticed a man with a "long knife."

He appeared to be agitated and arguing with three police officers outside the glass doors and windows of the office on the second floor of the Graham Skywalk.

Romero says police followed the man into the office after he kicked the door open and walked towards her desk as he carried a spear.

Optometrist Robert Lecker had two patients in the back room when he heard Romero call him for help, saw the man with the spear, returned to his office and then heard two shots.

The 25-year-old man was taken to hospital and police say his condition has been upgraded to stable.

“There was just a lot of screaming and yelling and commotion going on,” said Lecker. “A lot of swearing.”

“I heard, ‘Drop your knife. Drop your knife. Drop your knife.’ I figured I’m not coming any closer to this.”

Lecker said he was trying to close the door to his office when he heard shots.

“Two shots. Boom, boom. One hit him; one missed him.”

Lecker said the man was still agitated after being shot. He doesn’t know who the man was or what led to the confrontation between the man and police, he added.

“They [police] were giving him every opportunity to drop his weapon and he was basically undone.”

The Independent Investigation Unit is looking for any other witnesses or for video footage.