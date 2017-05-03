Councillors in rural Manitoba municipality deny bulling colleagues

ST. ADOLPHE, Man. — A couple of councillors in the rural municipality of Ritchot are denying that bullying caused two of their colleagues and the reeve to resign.

Late last week, Reeve Jackie Hunt stepped down followed by two other members of council, Ron Mamchuk and Jeannot Robert.

That left Ernie Dumaine and Corinne Webb as the only remaining members of council but that's not enough and the province says an administrator will be appointed with byelections to be called as soon as possible.

Hunt has said she felt bullied by beligerence and name-calling.

But Dumaine and Webb say there wasn't any bullying although there were strong opinions expressed at a council meeting over the construction of an outdoor hockey rink in a neighbourhood in St. Adolphe.

Ron Neufeld, who attended the April 19 meeting where the rink was discussed, sides with the reeve, saying she was verbally attacked by the two opposing councillors.

"Very unacceptable. Most workplaces, that would be a dismissal or some kind of retribution," Neufeld said.

Dumaine admitted he pounded his fist on the table, but he’s not sure if he made any inappropriate remarks to Hunt.

"To be honest, I wouldn't say 100 per cent, but I don't think so," Dumaine said.

"There were voting disagreements, but nothing out of the norm,” Webb said.