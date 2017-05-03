Manitoba man deemed dangerous sex offender back in prison

A Manitoba man considered a high-risk sexual predator is back in federal prison a day after he was let go.

Michael James Fells, 34, allegedly broke one of his breach conditions on Tuesday after he was freed from Stony Mountain Institution.

According to a Winnipeg police press release, members of the Manitoba Integrated High Risk Sex Offedner Unit arrested Fells at 10:30 a.m. "without incident."

Fells's lengthy criminal record includes convictions for nine counts of sexual assault uttering threats, forcible confinement, assault, and numerous breaches of probation and recognizance orders.

His victims, all strangers, ranged in age from nine to 80. He's known for impersonating a student or graduate of massage therapy or reflexology. Most recently, he assaulted the nine-year-old daughter of a friend by grabbing her wrists, pushing her down, threatening and sexually assaulting her.

He was released, but subject to parole conditions and under supervision until 2028.

Winnipeg police say they do not know the nature of the breach on Tuesday, as it was correctional officers who made the arrest. It will be up to the Correctional Service of Canada to investigate the breach. It may not lead to a criminal charge, but Fells will remain in custody during the investigation.

This is the list of conditions Fells could have breached:

Representing himself to any person as having training or a degree in massage or reflexology, or being in training for such;

Attending in, near, or around places where children under the age of 16 are likely to congregate such as elementary and secondary schools, parks, swimming pools and recreational centres;

Being in the presence of any children under 18 years, unless accompanied by an adult who is aware of his criminal record, and approved by his parole supervisor;

Touching any other person’s foot or feet.

Fells will also be required to follow treatment plan/program arranged by his parole supervisor in the area of sexual deviancy;

Fells was convicted of sexual assault, forcible confinement, uttering threats and breach probation on June 12, 2015 and sentenced to seven years in prison, minus 50 months of pre-sentence custody credit.

In April 2008, he was convicted of one count each of sexual assault and assault.