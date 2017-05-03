Pride30: Michelle McHale proud to have found her 'authentic self' after 30 years

Michelle McHale has made national headlines in the last year fighting for the LGBTTQ community, though it took about three decades and years of therapy for her to feel comfortable in her own skin.

“I experienced sexual abuse by a number of different people when I was a child, both male and female,” she said in an interview Tuesday.

“My understanding of sexuality was not that it was about what my needs were… When I got to a place of healing and understanding, it was okay to take a look at who I was and what I wanted. That’s when some of those pieces came together.”

The Niverville native came out as a lesbian in her early 30s and met her partner, Karen, through online dating. They now live in Winnipeg together with their four kids.

McHale is well known from her activism in Steinbach where she helped organize the first-ever Pride parade. She also filed a human rights complaint against the Hanover School Division for not allowing LGBTTQ discussions in classrooms before high school. The complaint is still being reviewed.

Though one of her kids still attends school in Steinbach, McHale moved with her family to Winnipeg after they began feeling unsafe in their old home.

“There was a lot of anger. People were leaving things on our doorstep. We didn’t feel safe to leave the kids, who could be old enough, to stay home alone,” McHale said.

The items left on their doorstep included strange notes with religious connotations and flowers with a disturbing card attached, she said.

“Although we had definitely had conversations about moving before that happened, we moved quickly because of those things.”

Now a union representative for the United Food and Commercial Workers, McHale recently ran for the Manitoba NDP leadership. She stepped down last month due to health concerns and hasn’t endorsed the lone NDP candidate left in the race, Wab Kinew.

“I respect him greatly. I think I, like many people, are looking to see who’s going to enter the race,” she said.

McHale was nominated for Metro’s Pride 30 series by transgender activist Shandi Strong, who worked with her at Pride.

“She is an incredibly intelligent, well-spoken, driven individual,” Strong said. “She gets stuff done and I’ve always liked that about her.”

Though she was unsure at first how much of her past she wanted to divulge, McHale said she hoped her story would resonate with younger readers.

“My hope is that the overall message that comes through is regardless of where you come from, it’s possible to find a way to be your authentic self. You might have to work a little harder or search deeper for people that will support you through figuring out who you are,” she said.

“I would say keep looking and you’re okay just the way you are.”

What’s your favourite Pride moment? “(Last year’s) Steinbach Pride I have to say takes the cake. That just exceeded all of my hopes... It was just a really emotional experience for people where they felt very loved and accepted and they were moved by people’s stories. So it wasn’t just about a party. It was emotionally significant for lots of people.”

Why was Pride Winnipeg important 30 years ago? “I think 30 years ago, specifically in Winnipeg, my understanding is they weren’t sure whether they were going to kind of protest or have a walk in celebration, given what was happening [In 1987, the Manitoba legislature was discussing whether to include sexual orientation in the human rights code.] So I think it was important to celebrate the gains that were made.”