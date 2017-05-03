Sports slump: University of Winnipeg budget cuts affect at least 80 athletes

At least 80 athletes' sports dreams were dashed at the University of Winnipeg this week due to budget cuts.

On Tuesday, the U of W announced it was cutting three sports teams permanently, among other cost savings, as its provincial funding stagnates.

Men’s baseball, as well as men’s and women’s wrestling teams were chopped.

The school also paused men’s soccer for the 2017-18 season as the team was without a coach and couldn't afford a replacement.

In an email Wednesday, U of W communications specialist Diane Poulin confirmed the school also cut ties with the Manitoba Colleges Athletic Conference (MCAC), which had four teams playing at the college level.

Those teams boasted 50 athletes in men’s and women’s basketball and volleyball, plus volunteer coaches.

“This alleviates stress on our athletic department resources,” Poulin said of the MCAC cuts.

Adrian Bruce, the former men’s and women’s wrestling head coach for seven years, is out of a job.

He said he found out about the cuts along with everyone else Tuesday, but has "no ill will" toward the university.

"I think if I put myself in their shoes I don’t know if I would have made a different decision ... The reality is there’s not an infinite pool of money there," he said. "The university’s priority is academic. Athletics has been and always will be second to that."

Bruce said the U of W’s wrestling program won major accolades and consistently produced national champions over the years, like Finn Higgins, 22, originally from Oklahoma City.

A three-time national university champ, Higgins chose to study film at the U of W because it also had Olympics-style wrestling available.

"I had an amazing experience while I was part of the program," he said. "The people that I was surrounded by in the past few years caused me to grow so much, not only as an athlete, but as a person."

Losing the wrestling squad comes not only as a blow to the school, but also the wider community, Bruce and Higgins said. Special Olympics Manitoba, Manitoba Amateur Wrestling Association and Manitoba Aboriginal Sports and Recreation Council previously partnered with the program.

"The local wrestling community will definitely be affected by the program’s absence," Higgins said. "Although the university team may be gone ... hopefully that doesn’t mean everyone who was part of it has to be gone, too. The program’s athletes and coaches are amazing, talented individuals."