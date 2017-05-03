News / Winnipeg

No re-entry: MTS Centre changes re-entry policy

Feel free to leave the MTS Centre during a Jets game or event, but don't plan on returning while said game or event is still on.

No more sneaking away from arena beer prices between periods, Jets fans.

Metro File

No more sneaking away from arena beer prices between periods, Jets fans.

Feel free to leave the MTS Centre during a Jets game or event, but don't plan on returning while said game or event is still on. 

True North Sports + Entertainment announced Wednesday that it is replacing the MTS Centre's re-entry policy with no re-entry policy at the MTS Centre during events and hockey games. 

In a statement, Kevin Donnelly, True North's senior vice president of venues and entertainment, said the change will allow "greater control of the air temperature year-round as it will eliminate frequent entering and re-entering the building."

The announcement also claimed no re-entry will result in greater security inside the building, as well as reduced mid-event pedestrian flow across downtown streets near the MTS Centre. 

Based on ticket re-entry data, True North said the new no re-entry policy will have an impact on approximately 10 per cent of an event audience, or around 1500 patrons who attend Winnipeg Jets home games.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Read more about: Winnipeg Jets

Most Popular

Metro Savers

Winnipeg Views

More...