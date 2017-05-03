No re-entry: MTS Centre changes re-entry policy

Feel free to leave the MTS Centre during a Jets game or event, but don't plan on returning while said game or event is still on.

True North Sports + Entertainment announced Wednesday that it is replacing the MTS Centre's re-entry policy with no re-entry policy at the MTS Centre during events and hockey games.

In a statement, Kevin Donnelly, True North's senior vice president of venues and entertainment, said the change will allow "greater control of the air temperature year-round as it will eliminate frequent entering and re-entering the building."

The announcement also claimed no re-entry will result in greater security inside the building, as well as reduced mid-event pedestrian flow across downtown streets near the MTS Centre.