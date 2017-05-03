No re-entry: MTS Centre changes re-entry policy
Feel free to leave the MTS Centre during a Jets game or event, but don't plan on returning while said game or event is still on.
True North Sports + Entertainment announced Wednesday that it is replacing the MTS Centre's re-entry policy with no re-entry policy at the MTS Centre during events and hockey games.
In a statement, Kevin Donnelly, True North's senior vice president of venues and entertainment, said the change will allow "greater control of the air temperature year-round as it will eliminate frequent entering and re-entering the building."
The announcement also claimed no re-entry will result in greater security inside the building, as well as reduced mid-event pedestrian flow across downtown streets near the MTS Centre.
Based on ticket re-entry data, True North said the new no re-entry policy will have an impact on approximately 10 per cent of an event audience, or around 1500 patrons who attend Winnipeg Jets home games.
