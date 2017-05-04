Pride30: Drag performer Kerry Bertoncello-Dale heads back to high school

Around this time last week, Kerry Bertoncello-Dale was preparing for a surreal experience—heading back to high school in drag.

In 2010, a year after Bertoncello-Dale graduated from Collège Jeanne-Sauvé, he came out as gay and started performing as Satina Sonya Loren.

Last week, his alma mater’s Gay-Straight Alliance invited him back as a guest speaker.

He dressed to the nines and strutted back through the halls, this time with his mom in tow.

"It was really cool to see the looks on (the students') faces. They were literally entranced by me talking, which was kind of nice to see," Bertoncello-Dale said in an interview this week.

"They rarely interrupted. They were very, very interested, I guess, in seeing someone who had just gone to that school and is now where I’m at."

The 26-year-old now works in customer service at Great-West Life and performs as Satina on weekends.

What felt like a lifetime ago, Bertoncello-Dale said he was bullied incessantly from kindergarten through Grade 8 because other students thought he was gay.

High school wasn’t as bad, he said, because snickers and slights happened behind his back, so he could ignore them.

He told the group of about 20 high school students he was happy to have been bullied in hindsight.

"Looking back, it’s helped me to be the person I am now. If I didn’t get bullied, I wouldn’t have such a thick skin.”

He also gave the students his contact information and said to get in touch if they ever needed someone to talk to—whether about coming out, performing in drag or visiting their first LGBTTQ bars.

"It was cool to see how the school hasn’t changed, but the feeling in the school has," Bertoncello-Dale said. “I mean when I was there, there was no GSA. We didn’t have anything like that all … I wouldn’t have (come out) in school unless I had something like that, a support system.”

“It was really kind of cool returning and … telling them I survived this school. You will, too,” he added.

•••

Metro Asks: Kerry Bertoncello-Dale

What’s your favourite Pride moment?

“My favourite Pride moment was about three years ago at Pride after we drag queens had done our group number and I got to announce that I was running for Empress that year … The response to the drag act was amazing and then the response to my announcement was really amazing. So I always remember the feeling of being onstage and seeing all those people yelling and screaming. It was fantastic.”

Why was Pride important 30 years ago?

“People don’t really realize now because they think it’s just a big party, but really Pride in itself came out of a protest—that we have the right to live and we have the right to be out. We have the right to be seen and we have the right to be heard.”

Why is Pride important now?