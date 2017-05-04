Hustler: Farewell to friend, Winnipeg TSN radio host Gary Lawless

You may have heard news that TSN radio host Gary Lawless is leaving Winnipeg to take a job with the NHL's new team in Las Vegas, the Golden Knights.

It’s an incredible opportunity for Gary and his family and I couldn’t be happier for him.

It also means our city is losing one of its most influential and hardest-working members of the Winnipeg media.

Eleven years ago, Gary and I began a little side project on a small radio station with a Saturday morning sports show. It was a heck of a lot of fun but I don’t think either of us could have imagined then the success we would have together and how that opportunity would change our lives.

Over the last decade, Gary grew from an eager newspaper reporter working the beat of the Winnipeg Goldeyes, Manitoba Moose and Winnipeg Blue Bombers into one of the most respected voices in the Canadian media. This rise was a combination of his talent, personality and an incredible amount of hard work.

What many people don’t know about Gary is that through his gruff exterior he is in fact one of the most caring guys you could meet. I saw first-hand how he would assist young media members new to the job on learning the ropes of the industry. He received plenty of that early in his career and was always there to pay it forward.

Even with the good cop, bad cop chemistry we had on our show, Gary was always very open and welcoming to listeners and especially enjoyed bringing kids up to our set during Winnipeg Jets pregame shows, throwing the headsets on and taking pictures and letting them feel like they were part of the show.

Gary also truly became a Winnipegger. While not growing up here, he embraced this city and its people and became one of us. His work for TSN championed our city, our teams and our athletes. One of the toughest parts of him taking this new job is leaving a city that became home for him and his family.

I have been lucky to call him a friend and partner for the last decade. There’s not enough newsprint for me to tell all that I learned from working with him and the good times we shared together both on and off the air.

The Winnipeg sports scene will certainly miss Gary Lawless, as I will, every afternoon on TSN1290.

Good luck in Sin City, pal. It’s been one hell of a ride.