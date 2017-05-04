Pride30: Gay refugee claimant in Winnipeg fears deportation to Egypt

Samer Habib is acting calm considering his future in Canada is being decided by a complete stranger this week.

"At this point, there’s not much I can do," he said, sitting cross-legged on the lawn in front of the University of Winnipeg with his boyfriend, Giovanny Penner, Wednesday. "It’s out of my control. So there’s no point in stressing out because I just have to be mentally prepared for Friday."

A member of the Immigration and Refugee Board (IRB) will decide Habib’s fate Friday in a hearing via video conference.

Habib, 23, is terrified of being deported back to Egypt once his passport expires in June.

If he returns, he said he’d have to join the military and fears being prosecuted because he's gay.

"I don’t feel like I want to serve in the military because the country itself—the environment and the government—is against my beliefs. Like, I don’t think I should be protecting a country or government that’s looking to kill or imprison gay men," he said.

"(If) they suspect, for example, that I’m gay … if they just hear a rumour, if they sense from the way I walk or the way I talk or whatever it is, that’s where I could be jailed. That’s where I could be tortured or beaten up. And my life would just be over at that point."

Habib came to Winnipeg in 2011 and studied business administration at the U of W, where he now works for campus living.

Last month, he filed a refugee claim as a last resort once he learned his permanent residency application may not be approved before his passport expires.

Penner, 19, will testify on his boyfriend’s behalf and said he is "extremely nervous" for the IRB member’s verdict.

"This one person could be going through a bad day and ruin someone’s life with the stroke of a pen," he said.

Habib’s immigration lawyer Bashir Khan said he’s feeling “extremely confident” about his client’s chances of staying, however, thanks in part to a new set or rules instated by the IRB this week.

Guideline 9 protects LGBTQ refugee claimants from inappropriate questioning by IRB members, outlining appropriate language and questions to be asked about sexual orientation, gender identity and expression (SOGIE).

"(Guideline 9) will accord greater dignity to LGBTQ refugee claimants, as well as greater procedural safeguards," Khan said. "It basically directs the mind of the adjudicating board member to go to the heart of the matter, rather than beat about the bush by asking questions that are either inappropriate or irrelevant to the central question of whether someone is gay and whether their safety is in danger."

Khan, who’s worked on about 30 LGBTQ-related cases this year, said in the past, IRB members have prodded about sexual practises and asked claimants questions like, "How often have you made love?"

Habib said he’s relieved Guideline 9 passed ahead of his hearing, but he doesn’t know yet what he’ll do if the hearing outcome is negative.