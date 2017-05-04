Study reveals dismal bullying, attempted suicide rates among transgender youth in Prairies

A study released this week shows a bleak environment for transgender youth in the Prairies, with attempted suicide rates higher than the national average.

Being Safe, Being Me in the Prairie Provinces used data acquired during the Canadian Trans Youth Health Survey, which had 923 respondents, 67 of them from Manitoba and Saskatchewan.

In Manitoba and Saskatchewan, 53 per cent of trans youth (ages 14 to 25) reported being bullied in school.

Seventy-four per cent of those 18 and older said they were treated unfairly because of their physical appearance.

Among 14- to 18-year-olds, 77 per cent had unwanted sexual comments, jokes or gestures directed at them, while nearly two in five trans youth were subject to sexual assault, the report said.

Tracey Peter, a sociology professor at the University of Manitoba who helped produce the study, said the results show there is a need for greater LGBTQ education in classrooms.

She pointed to programs offered by Winnipeg’s Rainbow Resource Centre as a solid model.

"I think there’s a lot of unique issues where we need to be more trans-aware and trans-inclusive. I think that’s kind of where the education needs to go," she said. "It’s good that we have anti-homophobia discrimination policies and that we have the legislation, at least in Manitoba, about (allowing) GSAs in schools.

"We still have ways to go in terms of enacting policy specific to trans youth. We don’t have a policy saying that all schools must have gender neutral washrooms … that would be important to a trans youth."

The study also found trans youth from the Prairies reported higher rates of attempted suicide (50 per cent) than the national average (37 per cent) and used more drugs.

The survey did not break down where respondents were answering questions from, i.e. whether they lived in urban or rural environments.